Highlights: Unclaimed case of Assam minor found in village Nethwa

Case filed against four, including the girl’s father, at Taranagar police station

Minor buying and selling of Assam by pretending to be married

On October 6, a minor was found near Nethwa, 11 weeks pregnant found in medical examination,

There was talk of selling the minor on behalf of the girl’s father,

Churu

The incident which has embarrassed the relationship has come to light from Churu. Taranagar police station has filed a report in the case of a minor girl from Assam who was found in unclaimed condition near Nethwa village in the district here. In this, a case has been registered against four people including the girl’s father for the purchase and rape of the girl. A medical examination has also been conducted by the police on the girl child of Government Bhartia Hospital in Churu, in which she was found to be 11 weeks pregnant.

This is the case

Actually, due to the efforts of Taranagar police, the whole case could be opened. According to information received from the police, a 16-year-old girl, a resident of Bor Phata, Assam, was found walking in the Taranagar police station area. She was presented at the Balika Ashram Churu. The medical examination found the girl 11 weeks pregnant and was later sent to the girl’s home, Bikaner. After investigation by the police, it was found that this girl from Assam had left Rajgarh Dharampal Saharan five days ago. Dharmapala was summoned and questioned. Dharampal told that some time ago Omprakash Jat brought the girl child to sell here. He also got her married to a young man in Bhugla village in Haryana, but due to the girl being naive, the young man sent her back to the village near Omprakash. Investigation done so far revealed that the girl had left the village of Omprakash without telling him. In the case of the girl’s father, there was also talk of selling the minor with money.

Police filed a case

Police said reports have been lodged against Dharampal Saharan, Omprakash, Kishan Jat, the girl’s father and others in this case. It has registered a case of misdemeanor, human trafficking charges. Initial investigation has revealed that the girl was bought from Assam in the name of marriage. Police have registered a case under the Poxo Act and the Human Trafficking Prohibition Act.