Highlights: Husband and father-in-law for dowry,

25-year-old woman brutally beaten with sticks, kicking and stroking

Wound on woman’s head, face, back, treatment in government hospital,

Husband Pannalal and father-in-law Meghraj Sihag accused of assault

The injured woman was not treated for two days after the assault

Churu

A case of dowry for dowry has come to light in village Jaitasar in Churu district. The 25-year-old married woman is brutally beaten by her father-in-law and husband together till then. It is being told that the woman was beaten with sticks and kicked until she fell unconscious on the ground. Not only this, the accused father-in-law and husband did not even get the injured woman treated for two days and kept her locked in the room of the house.

Father reaches Susral, then gets admitted in hospital

According to the information received, when Manju’s father got information in this regard, he reached the daughter-in-law’s daughter-in-law. After this, the daughter was brought there and admitted to Government Bhartia Hospital in Churu on Monday night, where her treatment is continuing. Manju’s head, face, eyes, back, and legs have traces of ruthlessness carried on her. Manju says that in the in-laws’ house, she was first made to work in the field that day, then in the evening both of them started fighting with her at home. The husband hit her with kicking slaps so much that the bracelet worn in the husband’s hand was also hit. But still he did not take pity.

Married six years ago

The injured Manju told that she was married 6 years ago to Pannalal Sihag of village Jaitasar. Three years after their marriage, she was tortured for dowry. Father-in-law Meghraj used to pressure Manju to fetch items from his pir in order to fulfill his son’s wishes. Manju told that the father-in-law told her that this time her father’s crop has been good, so get us a freeze and make her husband sleep hard. The injured said that he was told not to bring motor cycle and cow, buffalo etc. in dowry.