Churu The ATS team which reached Churu Kotwali has questioned the officials of the education department of the district regarding the 3-year-old case related to security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On August 28, on the instructions of the NIA (National Investigation Agency), the ATS team reached the Kotwali police station of Churu, where several officials of the Education Department were called and made a long inquiry, which lasted till around 10 pm on August 29.

The ATS team engaged in the investigation of the complaint received by the NIA, Chief District Education Officer Sampataram Barupal, Additional District Education Officer Yogeshwar Sharma, Former Churu BEEO and current Samasa Officer Santosh Maharishi, Village Pithisar State Girl Child Development Former Principal Sawai Singh Charan, Teacher Kuntak Questioned Sankholia and teacher Arif Mohammed.

In the district’s village Ajitsar, government teacher Rakesh Saravag informed the NIA about the case. Rakesh Saravag said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the country’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have a long questioning from several officials of the Education Department in the Kotwali police station regarding the conspiracy to murder the country.

The ATS team reached Churu for a second investigation after a lengthy briefing by Rakesh Saravag to the NIA. Earlier in the year 2017 also, the ATS team came to investigate the same case. According to Rakesh Saravag, a teacher who briefed the NIA about the conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah, Pakistan’s ISIS is connected. Rakesh Saravag said that some people have been associated with Pakistan for a long time. Which are working as a sleeper cell to carry out anti-social and terrorist activities.

