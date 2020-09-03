Highlights: Complaint made to ATS of terrorist attack through e-mail.

The ATS interrogated the education department officials for two days.

District Education Officer has now given information about the entire case.

The complainant teacher has been accused of doing obscene acts with school girls.

A conspiracy of pressure to suppress the ongoing action against himself.

ISI agent told the officials of the education department.

Churu A government teacher in Churu district of Rajasthan made him an agent of ISI to pressurize the officers of his department. The government teacher also made an complaint to the NIA through e-mails linking these officials with terrorist activities such as the conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Doval. As a result, after the complaint, the ATS team reached the Kotwali police station in Churu on 28 and 29 August for two days and also questioned the officials of the department including the complainant teacher. In the year 2017, the same teacher Rakesh Saravag had made complaints to the NIA, which turned out to be baseless. Now the Department of Education has started taking action against the teacher who made a false complaint and the ATS is also preparing for action against the teacher.

This is the whole matter

The entire case started in the year 2016 when the government teacher Rakesh Saravag was working in the school of village Pitheesar and a complaint was registered in the department against Rakesh Saravag after complaining of indecent act with school girls. While investigating it by the ADO of the Education Department, it was found guilty in the investigation. He was also punished by the Department of Education for this act. After this, this teacher was placed in the school in Premnagar, where he did not desist from his antics. In 2017, it was accused of showing pornographic videos to girls, in this case action is being taken by the Education Department. In these cases, the departmental officers who had direct or indirect role, linked them to terrorist activities and complained to the ATS.

Ajitsar’s school is on duty, conspiracy hatched in defense of himself

In this case, District Education Officer Sampat Ram Barupal informed that Rakesh Saravag, a teacher in elementary education, is currently working in Government Higher Secondary School Ajitsar. An email to ATS was made by this teacher. And in the context of that, the ATS team reached the Kotwali police station of Churu. In Kotwali, evidence and papers were taken from officials of the Education Department. Government teacher Rakesh Saravag has accused Head Master SawaiDan of being associated with ISI and Pakistan. Rakesh Saravag has made such complaints to pressure the authorities in his defense. He said that departmental action will definitely be taken on the teacher concerned, there are no two opinions in this.

Full events till now

On August 28, on the instructions of the NIA (National Investigation Agency), the ATS team reached the Kotwali police station of Churu, where several officials of the Education Department were called and made a long inquiry, which lasted till around 10 pm on August 29. The ATS team engaged in the investigation of the complaint received by the NIA, Chief District Education Officer Sampataram Barupal, Additional District Education Officer Yogeshwar Sharma, Former Churu BEEO and current Samasa Officer Santosh Maharishi, Village Pithisar State Girl Child Development Former Principal Sawai Singh Charan, Teacher Kuntak Questioned Sankholia and teacher Arif Mohammed. In the district’s village Ajitsar, government teacher Rakesh Saravag informed the NIA about the case. Rakesh Saravag said that the ATS team has questioned many officials of the education department at the Kotwali police station in connection with the conspiracy to murder the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the country’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The ATS team reached Churu for a second investigation for a long time after Rakesh Saravag gave the information to the NIA.

