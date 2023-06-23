Rosario, Argentina.- Messimania has been felt in recent days when the Argentine star, Lionel Messi traveled to the other side of the world to face the teams of Australia and Indonesia in friendly duels after being crowned world champion with the albiceleste in Qatar 2022.

‘La Pulga’ and his family returned to their country Argentina to enjoy their vacations before heading to the United States to report with his new team, Inter Miami, of Major League Soccer (MLS), with whom he would debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup.

Lio and his family, located in his native Rosario, changed the life of a humble churro delivery man after requesting three dozen churros. To the surprise of the young worker, whose name is Juan Pablo, he brought the sugary food without knowing that his destination would be the house of the former FC Barcelona soccer player.

An audio circulates on social networks in which this Argentine boy talks to his mother full of emotion for that unforgettable moment with the Messi family.

“Hey Mom, everything’s good? She just brought an order to Kentucky and look whose house it was… Messi’s house (she starts to cry). Antonela took care of me, I am excited, but I could not take the photo because they did not allow me to take my cell phone, there are a lot of police officers, “she said.

“I don’t know it was the house of (Lionel) Messi, but when I arrived there were all the police and security. I saw Messi like this from a distance and I greeted him like that and he raised his hand and I started crying with emotion there, “commented the churro delivery man.

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons in a row to continue his career with Inter Miami. This June 24, the “10” of the Argentine National Team will be 36 years old and to date he continues to break records that endorse him as one of the best footballers in all of history.