Yana Churikova called the fate of Lena Terleeva a huge tragedy for “Star Factory-2”

Russian TV presenter Yana Churikova during a conversation with composer Igor Nikolaev in show “Factory with Yana Chu” said that the situation with the participant of the “Star Factory-2” Lena Terleeva became a huge tragedy for her.

“In my opinion, one of the biggest personal tragedies of Star Factory 2 is Lena Terleeva,” said the host of the popular show. In the second season of Star Factory, Terleeva competed for victory with Polina Gagarina, but took second place.

According to Nikolaev, who performed with Terleeva more than once, the artist’s problem was that she could not find her niche, which became an obstacle to entering the big stage. He called her one of the most talented contestants on the show.

Earlier, Churikova spoke about the reasons for the failure of the New Star Factory. The presenter explained the unpopularity of the reality show by the fact that the transmission format has become irrelevant for viewers. “Firstly, it failed, because the year on the calendar was already what. Therefore, no matter how they sang there, everything was already deeply parallel. Let’s be honest,” she said. The TV host also joked that the show failed because she wasn’t the host.