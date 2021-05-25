A document from the National Archives has been declassified in Great Britain, according to which the British planned to conduct hostilities against the Red Army immediately after the end of World War II in order to weaken the influence of the USSR on European countries, reports The Telegraph.

According to the text of the document, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill already in early May 1945 ordered his military headquarters to develop Operation Unthinkable in the form of an offensive against the Red Army. It is noted that Churchill decided on this, outraged by the duplicity of Joseph Stalin, who was not going to give up his control over the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, despite the agreements at the conference in Yalta and the West’s hopes for the USSR’s support for the plans to build a democratic post-war Europe.

Operation Unthinkable was supposed to begin on July 1, 1945. The British were about to launch a two-month offensive against Soviet forces in Berlin and beyond, pushing the Red Army back to the Oder. Schemes and maps of the planned offensive were drawn up, 47 divisions were to participate in the operation – American, British, Canadian and Polish forces. The commander was to be General Jeffrey Thompson, who had experience of serving in Eastern Europe.

In addition, realizing that the size of the Red Army would outnumber the Allied forces, Thompson proposed involving the rearmed forces of the German Wehrmacht and the SS in the hostilities. However, others who participated in the development of the operation spoke out strongly against this. In particular, Churchill’s chief military adviser, General Hastings Ismay, was horrified by the plan to re-equip the German army, calling such a policy “absolutely impossible for the leaders of democratic countries,” reminding colleagues of the role of the Soviet Union in the victory over Germany and believing that an attack on former allies immediately after the end of the war it would be a disaster for the morale of compatriots.

As a result, the plan for conducting Operation Unthinkable, as reported in the document, was rejected on June 8, 1945, as most of the military command was skeptical about this idea.