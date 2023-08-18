Churches in Italy are increasingly empty. Istat certifies it with a sample survey. In 2022, the historic minimum of attendance was reached: only 18.8% of the population participates in a religious rite at least once a week. Much more numerous, 31%, are those who in all 12 months of the year have never entered a place of worship, except for a particular event, such as a wedding or a funeral. Over the course of 20 years, religious practice in Italy has undergone a constant decline, up to halving: in fact, it has gone from 36.4% of the population who, in 2001, claimed to be practicing, to less than 19% in 2022.

If the decline was progressive, the greatest drop occurred with the pandemic, between 2019 and 2020, when masses lost 4% of their usual visitors. In the toughest year of Covid, as you will remember, face-to-face celebrations were suspended, even if it was still allowed to go to church. With the end of the pandemic, the situation has not returned to its previous levels and has actually worsened further. In the last 20 years, the share of “never practitioners” has instead doubled, going from 16% in 2001 to 31% in 2022.

It must be said that the survey did not specifically indicate the Catholic religion (questions on faith are not possible for reasons of privacy), but it is clear that in our country it is by far the predominant one. Data confirmed in recent years also by the Italian dioceses. According to that of Milan, one of the largest in the world, baptisms have decreased from 37-38 thousand in the 2000s to the current 20 thousand. Even considering the drop in the birth rate, the figure is very low. For weddings in the diocese, from 18,000 a year in the 1990s we have gone to the current 4,000.

The most evident reduction concerns young people (18-24 years) and adolescents (14-17). If overall religious practice has decreased by 50% in the last 20 years, for the first age groups the decrease is two-thirds. The Church will therefore have to try to bring the younger ones closer to herself. An attention shown also with the recent World Youth Day in Lisbon, in which around 70 thousand Italian youngsters took part.

