According to the statement published by the Council on Sunday:

* Celebrating Christmas this year will be limited to church prayers and rituals.

* All churches’ donations for next Sunday, 11/12/2023, will be the proceeds for the benefit of the Gaza Strip and its people according to the rules and regulations, and I urged everyone to take the initiative to donate through the official channels provided by some churches for the same purpose.

* Among the activities that were scheduled to be held were: Christmas bazaars, Scouts’ musical parades, and rounds of distributing gifts to children and Christmas decorations, out of respect for the innocent victims in Gaza and all of Palestine.

* The Council denounced “in the harshest and strongest terms the barbaric acts committed by Israel against humanity, in violation of all international norms.”

* The statement appreciated “all the tireless and uninterrupted Jordanian efforts to silence the voice of war, and we also salute all free Arab and international positions that did not engage in double humanitarian and political standards.”