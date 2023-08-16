Several churches were set on fire on Wednesday in Jaranwala, in the industrial district of Faisalabad in northeastern Pakistan, after locals accused two Christians of committing blasphemy, an offense that carries the death penalty in the Muslim country. .

According to information from Reuters agency, a Christian leader, Akmal Bhatti, said that the mob burned at least five churches and looted houses abandoned by their owners.

To EFE Agency, Jaranwala police spokesman Mohammed Naveed reported that many Christians fled the city. Christians make up about 2.6 million people or 1.27% of Pakistan’s population, according to the latest census.

A police investigation had been opened against two Christians after pages of the Quran with derogatory comments written in red were found.

Faced with the inability of the police to control the crowd, the authorities claimed to have called in the militarized police unit Rangers.

Violence against the Christian minority was condemned by the head of the Pakistani church, Bishop Azad Marshall, on the social network X, the new name of Twitter.

“Words fail me as I write this. We bishops, priests and ordinary people are deeply hurt and saddened,” said Marshall, who accused the mobs of “desecrating” bibles and “torturing and harassing” falsely accused Christians.

The crime of blasphemy was established in British colonial times and toughened by dictator Mohamed Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s: it carries the death penalty in Pakistan, although no one has ever been executed for it.

In Pakistan’s best-known blasphemy case against a member of the Christian minority, Asia Bibi was sentenced to death in 2010 but was finally acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2018, triggering mass protests.

Accusations of insulting Islam often lead to attacks and lynchings against the alleged culprits. In February, a mob stormed a police station in eastern Pakistan and beat to death a man accused of desecrating the Koran.

Human rights organizations claim that blasphemy accusations are also being made to settle scores in Pakistan.

“The frequency and scale of such attacks – which are systematic, violent and often uncontrollable – appear to have increased in recent years,” the Pakistan Human Rights Commission was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Christian organization Open Doors placed Pakistan in seventh position in its most recent ranking of countries that most persecute Christians in the world.

In its latest report on religious freedom, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) placed Pakistan in the “persecution” category and indicated that the main drivers of this oppression are authoritarian rule and Islamic extremism. (With EFE Agency)