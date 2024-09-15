Church | You could now get sacred places for a starting price of zero euros – Zero offers as well

Church|The parish houses in Kiika and Mouhijärvi have been sold since the beginning of August, but no offers have been received. However, according to the broker, there is interest.

15.9. 14:18

Seesaw and Keikyä. Mouhijärvi and Suodenniemi. All former independent municipalities near Tampere.

Independence is long gone. The municipalities are currently Sastamalaa.

The voice of the villages in the city of about 23,500 inhabitants remains small. The services are largely concentrated in the municipal center of Vammala.

The fate of the parishes is the same. Kiikka, Keikyä and their partners are still allowed to keep their church, but the congregation wants to get rid of many of its other blessed buildings.

The store already has two properties: the Kiika parish house built in 1969 and the Mouhijärvi parish house from 1975. Later in September, the parish houses in Keikyä and Suodenniemi will also be sold.

In the basement of Kiika’s parish hall, there was a youth room with pool tables.

Sastamala parish does not expect to get rich. The most important thing is to reduce costs arising from real estate.

“Real estate is a big financial expense for us. In proportion to the number of members, the parish has a huge number of properties with a large repair debt”, the financial director of the parish Elisa Nieminen grant.

For this reason, the starting price is the lowest possible in the auction: zero euros. Quite a bit for buildings of 573 and 680 square meters.

Estate agent Eeva Kiiskinen you can’t guess at what price the properties will eventually sell for.

“There has been interest. For various purposes, premises have been visited. Both have had several displays. The congregation probably won’t sell real estate for euros or tens. That maybe a slightly more reasonable price is sought”, says Kiiskinen.

There are understandably fewer potential buyers in such special properties than in a regular housing market. Kiiskinen believes that the parish’s old buildings could be suitable, for example, for some kind of business activity.

“It would be great to put some art or a party space in those places. The views from Kiika’s place to Kokemäenjoki are great from the big windows. There is also a really good kitchen.”

“Surely there will be that one buyer for both.”

There is enough space in the Kiika parish hall for even larger parties.

Formula enables residential use in both properties. Kiika parish hall is a protected building according to the scheme.

Oikotie’s announcements clarify CFO Nieminen’s view of the repair debt. Among other things, indoor air problems and pipe leaks as well as humidity problems have been observed at Kiika’s site.

In Mouhijärvi, on the other hand, the results of the indoor air survey point to long-term moisture damage or a microbial source. Moisture damage is also visible to the eyes, so a large-scale renovation is ahead.

The construction technical parts have passed their technical service life in both sites.

Kiika’s parish hall is located on the bank of Kokemäenjoki.

The Mouhijärvi parish home stands impressively near the church.

There is a sauna on the ground floor of the Mouhijärvi parish home.

Church Council made his decision about the sale last summer. Keikyä’s property was decommissioned already in June, the other three at the turn of September.

The parish’s activities in the villages will continue in rented premises if possible. Renting means savings compared to the maintenance costs of buildings for sale.

“Of course, it hurts when the property in your own village leaves. Many of them are very dear to people,” says Nieminen.

“Of course, our hope is to find a good owner for these places who would renovate the premises and see operational potential in them.”