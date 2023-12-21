A nativity scene with two Madonnas. It was created by Don Vitaliano Della Sala, parish priest of the Church of SS. Pietro e Paolo in Capocastello di Mercogliano in the province of Avellino, to underline how the future of the Catholic Church is in the logic of inclusiveness, “a Church of the excluded and not of exclusion”, as the parish priest said: “The reality is that today there are other types of families. In the oratories, at catechism, children of divorced, single, but also gay couples arrive. And we must treat them all the same, with respect. On the other hand, it is Pope Francis himself who says that the Church must not exclude anyone,” he states. “It's 2023 and I wanted to put a rainbow couple in my nativity scene because they too are a type of family. There is no longer a traditional family. And we must take this into account because – he reiterates – Jesus Christ becomes incarnate for them too”.

The initiative of the prelate, close to LGBTQ+ issues, immediately sparked controversy from conservatives, starting with that of Senator Maurizio Gasparri who judges the initiative of the parish priest of Capocastello di Mercogliano to be meaningless, claiming it is even “blasphemous”. “A dismaying gesture, it is yet another act of true blasphemy, with the removal of Saint Joseph and, we must imagine, clear allusions towards the Madonna, just as we are used to seeing in many processions that claim rights and tolerance, but forgetting to respect the Catholic world – continues the group leader in the Senate of Forza Italia – Let the parish priest of the Church of Saints Peter and Paul also reflect on this and dedicate himself to rights and inclusion without falling for easy provocations that offend sensitivity of all of us and which have nothing to do with his mission” he concludes.