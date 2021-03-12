In the US state of Pennsylvania, the church treasurer was accused of stealing more than 150 thousand dollars (11 million rubles) and spending it on porn. Writes about this WPXI.

According to the case file, 56-year-old Glenn Yothers has worked as treasurer for 12 years and for the past four years has been stealing money intended to pay bills and other needs of the Unity Township Church. It turned out that he spent the stolen funds on erotic sites.

Church officials noticed something was wrong when they discovered a number of unpaid bills. Yeters admitted to police that he was addicted to porn sites. This week he was charged with theft by deception. The judicial investigation is ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that in the English city of Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire, primary school secretary Michelle Pidcock stole a fortune and spent money on travel. For five years, she embezzled a total of 84.3 thousand pounds (6.7 million rubles at the current exchange rate), creating fake accounts.