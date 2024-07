Home page World

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

Press Split

For almost 140 years, Ulm Minster was the undisputed tallest church in the world. But now a giant from Barcelona threatens to break the record.

more on the subject World record from Baden-Württemberg threatened: This church tower will soon be the highest in the world

Ulm Minster, the tallest church building in the world, could soon lose its title. Another European building is set to be taller soon. To find out which church it is, read our original article at BW24.