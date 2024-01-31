Church | Today, the bishops' meeting tells about the fate of two mission organizations – in the background, the women's priesthood controversy and Inker's church

At the heart of the problem are the so-called separate initiations organized in Inker's church.

Finland The Bishops' Conference of the Evangelical Lutheran Church is expected today to announce its decision in the breach of contract case between two mission organizations. The decision concerns the Finnish Lutheran Evangelical Association (Sley) and the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Mission (Sekl).

At the heart of the problem are the so-called separate ordinations organized in Inker's church, where men who do not want to be ordained at the same time as women are ordained as priests.

The bishops' conference either offers the organizations the opportunity to correct their operating methods or to propose to the church council that the partnership with the organizations ends.