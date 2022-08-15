Church | The priest was so drunk at the funeral that Suntio called the police: “The relatives have apologized”

Vs. according to the vicar, the priest who was present at the blessing called the police, who blew the priest away.

Nakkilan the blessing ceremony organized in the church at the beginning of August had to be interrupted when the priest who came to deliver the blessing was visibly drunk.

Nakkilan vs. vicar Olli-Matti Vuori says that the rumors about a drunken priest are unfortunately true.

Vuori says that the priest came to the blessing ceremony on Saturday, August 6 “obviously intoxicated”.