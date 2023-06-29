The Juventus striker has several suitors, but the club does not intend to sell him for less than 60 million

Fabiana Della Valle – turin

Federico Chiesa is on vacation these days with his Lucia, who posts romantic shots from the Costa Smeralda. «I promise to always be in your team», wrote the model accompanying one of the last images, a sentence in which someone wanted to see a hint of the market. Chiesa has a contract with Juventus until 2025 but his future is far from obvious. Not that the Bianconeri have put him on the market, but as is practically the case for everyone this year (with very few exceptions) if an offer arrives it will be evaluated, because the club needs to get back the missing 80 million euros due to the lack of participation in the Champions League. A competition that Fede could play with another shirt next season, because there is no shortage of suitors, especially in the Premier League, and among the companies interested there is one in particular that in 2023-24 will participate in the most important Cup: the Newcastle.

After buying the AC Milan player Sandro Tonali sparing no expense, the club owned by the Pif – the Saudi Arabian investment fund – has targeted other Serie A players: the other Rossoneri Theo Hernandez and precisely Chiesa. The Arabs certainly don't lack money and could easily satisfy both Juventus and the player. The Lady has set the price at 60 million euros, which is how much the blue winger was paid to Fiorentina in October 2020. Chiesa is back from a particular season, strongly conditioned by the after-effects of the ACL surgery, in which he collected 33 appearances and 4 goals. He doesn't have a great feeling with Massimiliano Allegri, but what worries him is above all the tactical misunderstanding that concerns him: in Massimiliano Allegri's 3-5-2 last year he was either a second striker or a full-back he prefers to play in the trident, whether it's on the right or on the left. Max, on the other hand, intends to start again from the three-man defense and set aside the 4-3-3, or the idea with which he started during the preparation for 2022-23. In addition there is the issue of renewal, which is at a standstill. For Juventus at the moment it is not a priority and above all they have no intention of raising his salary (he earns 5 million). However, with the contract expiring in 2025, the more market sessions pass, the more there is the risk of losing it to zero.

For all these reasons, Chiesa's stay in Turin cannot be taken for granted. In the wealthy Premier League there are clubs that have sufficient financial resources to guarantee him an engagement at the level of the big black and whites, i.e. from 7 million upwards. However, Newcastle are not the only ones to have their eyes on the blue full-back: there are also Liverpool and Aston Villa. None of the three has so far formalized a real offer to Juventus, but there have already been expressions of interest.

Newcastle have the advantage of being able to offer the player the possibility of playing in the Champions League. Liverpool (who in the meantime are negotiating Osimhen from Napoli) will play in the Europa League but have the charm of the historic club on their side and also the presence of Jurgen Klopp on the bench, a coach who greatly respects Federico and would offer him the chance to play outside as tall as he likes. Emery's Aston Villa, on the other hand, which qualified for the Conference like Juventus, is a square that doesn't warm up the blue so much.

bayern and psg — None of the three has come forward in a concrete way because the 60 million that Juventus wants is considered too much. The evaluation of the player varies from 50 (Newcastle and Aston Villa) to 40 million (Liverpool): for the moment they dance between supply and demand 10-20 million. Premier aside, there are also other foreign clubs to keep an eye on Chiesa: from Bayern Munich, who had already sought him out in the past (in 2021, when Juventus still considered him non-transferable) and PSG, which however must sell before be able to buy. If Chiesa were to leave, Juventus could turn to Nicolò Zaniolo, a name that returns to every transfer market session for the Bianconeri: from one blue to another.