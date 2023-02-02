Thursday, February 2, 2023
Church | The number of people who left the church increased from the previous year

February 2, 2023
According to statistics, the largest number of people who left the church were in the area of ​​the Helsinki diocese.

2.2. 20:20

Finland more than 63,000 people left the Evangelical Lutheran Church last year, it turns out of church statistics. The number increased from the previous year, as in 2021 there were almost 56,000 people who left the church.

According to the Eroakirkosta.fi service, the number of divorcees was the third largest ever. Half of those who quit used the Eroakirkosta.fi service.

For example, the increase in church tax due to social security reform and participation in charity through other organizations could have influenced people’s decision to leave, estimates the spokesperson of the Eroakirkosta.fi service Jori Mäntysalo in the bulletin.

“There are no other explanations besides the general economic situation and the secularization of society.”

According to statistics, the largest number of people who left the church were in the area of ​​the Helsinki diocese. The dioceses of Tampere and Turku followed.

According to statistics, there are over 3.6 million church members in Finland.

