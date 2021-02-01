Church The number of members separated from the church in the corona year was lower than normal, but the number of members still decreased by almost 50,000

At the end of last year, the church had more than 3.7 million Finns, or about 68 percent of the population.

From the church separated in 2020 less than in previous years, survives the church’s fresh membership statistics. Last year, 48,000 Finns left the Evangelical Lutheran Church, while in the previous three years there have been an average of about 55,500 people who have resigned, or about one sixth more.

Investigator Veli-Matti Salminen The Church Research Center emphasizes the importance of the Church’s helping work in the midst of a corona epidemic.

“The church has been able to do its basic work, and the main need, according to the surveys, seemed to be that the church provides spiritual support and material help. It may have contributed to fewer people wanting to leave the church, ”he tells STT.

Resignations may also have been reduced by the small amount of negative publicity about churches. Usually, the Rumbles associated with Christianity cause a spike, even if they do not directly affect the church.

“If there was no major fuss or hassle, the reading might be normal per year,” Salminen ponders.

Although the change from previous years is clear, it does not change the long-term trend. However, Church membership continued to decline as the number of deaths still exceeded the number of baptized and the number of resignations the number of subscribers.

For the younger generations, the involvement of the Church in the great events of life is no longer a matter of course.

“The generational transition is particularly big. It has now begun to show what has been on its income for a long time, ”says Salminen.

At the end of last year, the church had more than 3.7 million Finns, or about 68 percent of the population. During the year, the number of members had decreased by about 50,000 Finns, and the proportion of the population belonging to the church had decreased by about one percentage point.

The proportion of baptized children born of all births and the proportion of all ordained churches who choose church weddings will become clear during the spring, when the statistics become more complete.

To church the number of subscribers also increased, but Salminen describes this as a statistical bias. Almost a fifth of the subscribers are under 1 year old. Including them, there were more than 18,000 subscribers, compared to 2,000 a year earlier.

“Baptismal services could not be held immediately. Children born are first entered in the population register, which means that they have been entered in the statistics as those who later joined the church, ”says Salminen.

The largest age groups of both those who separated from the church and those who joined it focused on young adults. One-third of those who left the Church were 20 to 29 years old, while about a quarter of those who joined were 30 to 39 years old.

In corona conditions penitentiary schools were moved from summer to autumn vacations. Normally the high season is summer, especially June and July. In July last year, the number of penitentiary students fell by half from the previous year, but in October there were more than four times the number of penitentiary students and even more than in June.

More than half of the penitentiary schools organized were still camps, but on the other hand, the number of daycare schools almost doubled.

Salminen is not going to assess whether some willing people missed the penitentiary because of the epidemic.

“It is known from the Church Education Barometer that the longer the camp period has generally been, the more satisfied it has been. The more exceptional arrangements there have been, the more it may have affected campers’ satisfaction with the penitentiary. ”