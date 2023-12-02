Church | The first Sunday of Advent begins the wait for Christmas

Hosanna echoes in the churches and the liturgical color of the day is white, i.e. the color of joy.

Today we celebrate the first Advent Sunday, which begins the Christian Advent season, i.e. the waiting for Christmas.

In the services of Evangelical Lutheran churches, the Hosanna hymn is sung today and the liturgical color is white, which is the color of joy.

According to the church annual calendar, the day as the main text is, according to medieval tradition, the story of Jesus’ ride to Jerusalem. Today’s gospels thus connect Advent and Christmas with Palm Sunday and the events of Easter. The word advent comes from the Latin saying Adventus Domini, the coming of the Lord.

In the Christian tradition, from the Monday after the first Sunday of Advent, the time of preparation for Christmas, or the Advent fast, began.

There are four Advent holidays in total, and the last of them falls on Christmas Eve this year. The candles lit on Advent Sundays symbolize light and liberation for Christians, i.e. the expectation of the birth of Jesus.

The church year also begins on the first Sunday of Advent and ends on Judgment Sunday.