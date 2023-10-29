Church | The bishops were nervous about the “shadow church” – Now uploading direct words to Finnish priests ordained in Russia

The priestly ordinations of Finnish conservatives in the Inker Church in Russia during the war are boiling over. The Bishops’ Conference reprimanded the two missionary organizations for violating the rules and is waiting for an explanation.

Bishop Mari Parkkinen participated in the bishops’ meeting on Tuesday in Helsinki. Parkkinen was ordained as the bishop of the Mikkeli Diocese, which is responsible for the church’s Eastern relations, on the same Sunday, September 3, when Finnish opponents of women’s priesthood were ordained as priests in St. Petersburg’s Inkeri Church.

Finns the priestly ordinations of opponents of female priesthood in St. Petersburg cause rifts within the church and suspicions of exposure to Russia’s possible influence.

The Bishops’ Conference of the Lutheran Church rumbled on Tuesday with the consecrations of two of its mission organizations. The Bishops’ Conference finds that the Finnish Lutheran Evangelical Association and the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran People’s Mission have committed a breach of contract and demands an explanation from them.