Church | The bishops were nervous about the “shadow church” – Now uploading direct words to Finnish priests ordained in Russia

The priestly ordinations of Finnish conservatives in the Inker Church in Russia during the war are boiling over. The Bishops’ Conference reprimanded the two missionary organizations for violating the rules and is waiting for an explanation.
Kaja Kunnas HS
| Updated
Finns the priestly ordinations of opponents of female priesthood in St. Petersburg cause rifts within the church and suspicions of exposure to Russia’s possible influence.
The Bishops’ Conference of the Lutheran Church rumbled on Tuesday with the consecrations of two of its mission organizations. The Bishops’ Conference finds that the Finnish Lutheran Evangelical Association and the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran People’s Mission have committed a breach of contract and demands an explanation from them.
