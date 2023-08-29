The provincial government of Liaoning, China, has suspended the activities of a local church accused of functioning as an “illegal social organization”. The closure of the community was carried out by the Civil Affairs Office of the region, linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), whose leader is the dictator Xi Jinping.

According to Chinese law, any religious institution not listed in the “Information Investigation System of Legally Registered Social Organizations” is likely to be framed in the practice of illicit activities by the government.

For Liaoning authorities, the house church functioned “under the guise of a social group, violating the provisions of the Regulation on the Registration and Management of Social Organizations”.

Thus, the justification for closing the community was “to effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people, guaranteeing national security and social stability”.

The government also stressed through a public statement that it verified the legal identity of social organizations when participating in relevant activities to avoid being “deceived” and, consequently, punished.

constant surveillance system

In China, ruled by the Communist Party (CPC), organizations and individuals must actively provide evidence of activities carried out, including house churches.

The leaders responsible for managing the spaces must share information about the functioning of the institutions, such as name, organizer, participants, schedule of activities, location of activities, website and telephone. All of this information must then be provided to the Government Service Center.

Last weekend, the dictator Xi Jinping made a “surprise” visit to the Xinjiang region, where he encouraged local authorities to preserve “hard-won social stability” and intensify efforts to curb religious activities deemed “illegal” by the government. government.

This was Xi’s second visit to the region since the Communist regime began a crackdown on the Uighurs, Xinjiang’s Muslim minority, nearly a decade ago. Xi Jinping’s first visit to the region took place in June last year.