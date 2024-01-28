Turkey detained two suspects in an attack on a church in Istanbul

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on his social network page X announced the arrest of two suspects in the attack on the Catholic Church in Istanbul.

“Two people have been detained as suspects in connection with the murder at St. Mary's Church this morning. [в Стамбуле] our compatriot,” said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In addition, he expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Earlier, he said that a large-scale investigation had been launched into the shooting in the church. It is clarified that several people were injured as a result of the shooting, one could not be saved. In total, there were about 50 people in the church during the service.