Jean-Marc Sauvé, 71, did not hide how much he had been shaken by the two years spent at the head of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase), formed at the initiative of the institution in 2018, following several scandals. The senior official drew up on Tuesday a provisional assessment of the Commission's work, which will continue until the submission of its final report at the end of September.

An institutional dimension

If several studies are still in progress (on the questionnaires given to the victims, the archives of the Catholic Church, “the ecosystem of abuses” or the authors themselves), it is first of all a call for testimonies, launched in June 2019 and ended last October, which gave the main subject to the work of the Commission. In this context, it received some 6,500 calls (around 400 per day), revealing the situation of around 3,000 victims. But this “Call for testimonies certainly does not account for the totality and it is possible that this figure reaches at least 10,000”, said Jean-Marc Sauvé, confirming a figure recently put forward by the Obs. 42% of the 3,000 discovered “cases” were referred “Towards associations of assistance to victims, so that they benefit from psychological support and legal aid”. ” Thirty “ cases were also reported to the courts. A low figure which can be explained by the age of the facts denounced, the majority of which (50%) took place in the 1950s and 1960s. “In the case of such old events, the alleged perpetrators are most often dead, or the facts prescribed”, notes Jean-Marc Sauvé. “Which raises a major question: How do we deliver justice for crimes that we can no longer punish? “ The answer could well figure in the recommendations to be formulated by Ciase in September. “Judicial truth does not always mix well with simple truth”, insisted the former vice-president of the Council of State, calling for the establishment of a presumption of non-consent between minors and adults. The Commission will not be satisfied with a quantitative inventory, also warned its president. “Beyond the individual failures, we will have to decide on the way in which the institution has fulfilled or not its responsibilities. However, these abuses have indeed taken on an institutional dimension ”, said Jean-Marc Sauvé, pointing to the role of the Church, but also of society as a whole. “It is estimated that 20% of women and 8% of men have been subjected to sexual violence during their minority. With such figures, we can speak of “mass crime”. ”