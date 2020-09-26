Church Several priests convicted of crimes are to be examined by the church’s court chapters

According to an HS poll, no priest has yet reported his criminal convictions to the church himself, although the archbishop urged him to do so. Some of the conviction chapters began to investigate the hidden criminal convictions of the priests themselves.

Several priests of the Evangelical Lutheran Church convicted of a crime will be examined by the Judicial Chapter of the Church’s own quality control body.

For example, the Judicial Chapter of the Diocese of Helsinki has so far traced fifteen criminal convictions of ten priests, all of which are to be dealt with in the Judicial Chapter assessing the suitability of priests.

The Lapua Judgment Chapter of the parishes of Central Finland and Ostrobothnia, on the other hand, intends to deal with seven criminal convictions of six priests.

In Helsinki, the number is ten times higher than in previous years. The diocese of Lapua also has a historic number of priests convicted of a crime in a court chapter.

The background is a report published by Helsingin Sanomat in August, according to which more than 80 percent of the crimes and criminal convictions of priests and church lecturers have not been addressed in the church chapters, although all actions should be assessed by them.

Conviction chapters are now assessing, in the light of new information, whether priests who have been convicted of a criminal offense are fit for duty.

Writing after that, some of the conviction chapters began to investigate the hidden criminal convictions of priests themselves, and some of the district courts began to send inadvertently sentenced judgments to various dioceses. By law, the district courts should tell the church about the charges and sentencing of priests.

The Helsinki District Court informed by telephone about the commencement of the priest’s criminal prosecution at the Mikkeli Judicial Chapter. A Finnish priest who worked in Sweden as the leader of a local congregation had to answer the charge child sexual abuse in September, but prosecution was postponed until January.

The Judicial Agency assessesthat the district courts had failed to send information about priests’ criminal trials and convictions for three reasons: some judges were unaware of the obligation to report under the Church Act, courts were not informed of the priest’s ordination, and the Church Church’s stricter instructions for reporting a conviction were not updated in information systems.

A survey of district courts conducted by HS in September confirms that the flow of information from district courts to court capitals was stuck for these three reasons.

In their replies, the district courts said that they could not review the possible ordination of all the accused if it was not, for example, recorded in the pre-trial report.

Priests dress for Albanians in liturgical duties.

Other reasons for putting proceedings in the court chapter are in the minority. In August, HS’s inquiries revealed one case in which the convicted drunk driving convict of the incumbent was not addressed in the judgment chapter for an unknown reason.

The HS Fall Inquiry revealed another case in which a charge of a parish pastor’s drug offense, forgery, and minor fraud was noted in the Judicial Chapter and the bishop dealt the matter directly with the priest. The priest was later sentenced in court.

Part of the criminal convictions of priests sent by the district courts on their own initiative have arrived in the dioceses.

For example, in September, the Kuopio Diocesan Chapter received a former parish priest’s conditional imprisonment for aggravated drunk driving in 2017.

“After receiving this notification, the investigation of the case has been initiated in the Kuopio Judicial Chapter. The first step is to hear the convicted priest, ”says the bishop of the Diocese of Kuopio Jari Jolkkonen.

Bishop Jari Jolkkonen.­

According to Jolkkonen, it is always in the diocese’s interest to have all cases known and assessed for possible additional consequences.

“It is not in the interests of the bishop and the judgment chapter to protect convicted priests. The priest should set an example. Every priest has also promised this in his inauguration, ”Jolkkonen emphasizes.

When the number of priests who committed the crime and the ignorance of the verdict chapters became apparent in August, the archbishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland Tapio Luoma instructed priests and church lecturers convicted of crimes to liaise with the bishop and court chapter of their own diocese.

These were the approximately 60 priests or church lecturers whose crimes have not come to the attention of the church or to the proceedings of the chaplains.

Archbishop Tapio Luoma said in August that there is a better chance of restoring trust if the priests themselves are open.­

For example, Jari Jolkkonen, Bishop of the Diocese of Kuopio, says that he has passed the message on to the pastors and finance managers of the diocese and asked to pass the instruction to the clergy.

“I urged the priest who had been convicted of a crime to report the conviction he himself received to the diocesan authority, either the bishop or the sentencing chapter. There have been no announcements, ”says Jolkkonen.

Clergy have not voluntarily reported their criminal convictions elsewhere in Finland, the answers received by HS indicate the other seven convicts.

In his petition, Archbishop Tapio Luoma considered that there is a greater chance of restoring trust through openness. He paid particular attention to embezzlement crimes that exploited trust in a priest or church lecturer.

Shortly after Archbishop Luoma’s speech, the union of cantors, priests, and theologians of the Church academics became nervous at the urging. The union interpreted the archbishop’s exhortation as hoping the priests would relinquish their protection against self-discrimination.

One the sentencing chapter has already had time to deal with the case related to the priest’s criminal conviction in September. The case had come to the attention of the Judicial Chapter due to a notice from the District Court.

The Oulu Judicial Chapter heard a verdict according to which a chaplain in the Rovaniemi parish embezzled 25,000 euros from an elderly woman who was dependent on the help of a well-known pastor. The same priest was convicted in 2010 or later of a total of four different crimes.

The Oulu Judicial Chapter kept it clear that the Count had acted in a way that was inappropriate for the priest.

However, the chapter considered the loss of the priesthood, that is, the entire ordination of priests, to be “too great a punishment”. The sentencing chapter decided to suspend the Count from the priesthood for five months.

The Count may still appeal to the Administrative Court against the decision of the Judicial Chapter.