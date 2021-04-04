W.if he is a Protestant, he will find the Easter letter from the regional church in the post these days. This also includes instructions for prayer in your own home. For some, this can be an opportunity to draw courage from the Easter message without exposing yourself to the risk of corona infection, for others, however, the communal experience of divine service is no substitute. They share the desire for it with believers of other denominations and religions.

When the Chancellor announced a “Easter rest” a good week ago, combined with the request not to attend church services, there was great outrage. Forbidding Christians to come together on their highest public holiday, that’s not possible, wrote the Protestant theologian Margot Käßmann. Especially under the conditions of a pandemic that has now lasted more than a year, people should be able to experience that they are not alone. The Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) agreed with the heads of the large churches on a corona regulation like at Christmas. This is about a lot of renunciation: no singing, no handshake, no hugs, but mask compulsory, contact data recording and in some congregations attending a church service only after prior registration.

For the Catholic city dean of Frankfurt, Johannes zu Eltz, it was right to withdraw the plan for an “Easter rest”. For many, belief is an “anchor of stability in a time when a lot goes haywire,” he says. The large churches have shown that they are able to organize services in such a way that infection is almost impossible. This also included painful decisions such as the renouncement of the chalice communion on Maundy Thursday. The believers are ready, however, if they are allowed to celebrate church services in person at all. He was convinced that those “who live by Christ’s word and bread” could carry the hope from the Easter services into society as a whole.

The online offer expanded

The Coptic Orthodox Christians do not celebrate Easter until the beginning of May. Church services are also at the center of faith for his church, says Maurice Noufer Bassili, priest of the Frankfurt Sankt-Markus-Congregation. In order to be able to continue celebrating the liturgy in presence, distances are maintained, masks are worn, there are dispensers with disinfectants, markings are made on the floor, and there is no subsequent get-together. At the same time, the community has expanded its online offering, for example with a YouTube channel that is being used extensively.









The Ahmadi Muslims do not believe in the resurrection of Jesus, but they too have a connection to the Easter story, as Naweed Ahmad, spokesman for the Nuur Mosque in Sachsenhausen, says. The Muslims viewed and revered Jesus as a prophet of God. The practice of faith in the mosque is just as important for the community as the Easter services are for Christians. However, people pray together only in compliance with the distance and hygiene rules, older believers are called to pray at home, the Koran lessons take place digitally. The Corona crisis has become a personal crisis for many people, says Ahmad. The imams are accordingly asked for pastoral care. “We observe that faith strengthens many people; to a certain extent gives support. “

For the Jewish community, the Passover festival takes place around Easter. The Westend Synagogue, which offers space for 800 people, is only permitted under Corona for 150 believers. For board member Leo Latasch, however, there would be no question of renouncing the real meeting. The meaning of the “house of God” is already expressed in the word. “It is a place of connection.”