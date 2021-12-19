Home page politics

Magdeburg Cathedral: In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, services without any access restrictions (“0G”) are prohibited. © Peter Gercke / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB

Do people who have not been vaccinated also have to be able to attend Christmas services? Opinions are currently divided on this question in many Catholic and Protestant communities.

Berlin – “Open the door, the gate opens wide” is the name of one of the most famous Advent carols – but at Christmas this invitation does not apply to the unvaccinated everywhere.

To prevent corona infections, many parishes prescribe the 2G rule for church services on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Critics are outraged and recall a well-known Jesus saying from the Bible: “I will not turn anyone who comes to me.”

The discussion is ongoing in both the Catholic and Protestant churches. Both churches largely leave the procedure to the congregations themselves. As a result, the regulations often differ from congregation to congregation, and even from service to service within one and the same congregation. In the children’s church service and in the Christmas mass, for example, 2G or 3G applies, and you have to register as well. But the rest of the church services are often celebrated under the normal distance and hygiene rules. That means: Unvaccinated people can even participate without being tested.

“That is the wrong signal,” criticized Josef Ridders, chairman of the Federal Association of Catholics in Business and Administration (KKV). “The non-binding recommendations are a downward delegation of responsibility. A jointly developed concept that is clearly communicated is the better way. “

Matthias Kopp, spokesman for the German Bishops’ Conference, rejects the criticism: “The church reacts to the different country-specific and regional requirements in view of the corona situation,” he says. “It is very important to the church – especially at Christmas as the central festival of faith for Christians – to be with the people during this difficult time for all of us and to guarantee the practice of religion.” The dioceses and communities take their responsibility very seriously.

The Evangelical Church (EKD) in Germany sees it similarly. The congregations now have a lot of experience in reacting adequately to changing situations, says an EKD spokesman. “Everyone who wants to attend a church service at Christmas will have the opportunity to do so in their regions.”

Some things are not in the hands of the churches, but are prescribed by the corona protection ordinances of the federal states. Church services in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Thuringia and Saxony are forbidden without any access restrictions (“0G”). There, at least the 3G model applies nationwide. Believers who have not been vaccinated or have recovered can only participate with a current negative test result. Not everyone agrees for a long time. The Vicar General of the Diocese of Görlitz, Alfred Hoffmann, told the German Press Agency: “We are not in favor of 3G, we keep our distance and caution. In our experience, there is no danger from church services, we have no knowledge that someone was infected there. ”The lack of understanding is therefore great.

In other federal states, for example in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, a hygiene concept is sufficient, that is, the believers have to keep their distance and wear a mask. In Cologne Cathedral, for example, all services on Boxing Day and Day two can be attended without proof of health status.

“The right to exercise religious freedom, which also includes attending church services, is a constitutionally protected asset,” argues a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Cologne. The aim is to prevent believers from being turned away at the church portal as far as possible.

Elsewhere, this is accepted in the interests of health protection. “The recommendation of the regional church for the Christmas Eve and Christmas services is 2G,” says a spokeswoman for the Evangelical Church of Westphalia. Even with a test, an unvaccinated person does not come to the church service here.

The Catholic social ethicist Marianne Heimbach-Steins considers such a restrictive line to be justifiable. “Of course, attending church services, especially at important celebrations, is a great asset. But there is also a trade-off between the right to participate and the right to health protection. And I would say very clearly: It cannot be that the majority of the worshipers are endangered because some are not vaccinated. My line is: No free access for unvaccinated people to church services in closed rooms. “

Instead, nativity scenes in the open air or online church services are available for them. Taking care of one another and taking responsibility for one another play a very important role in the Christian ethos, emphasizes the professor from the University of Münster: “Everything doesn’t work under all conditions.” Dpa