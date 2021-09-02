The Almuñécar fire service was called in to remove unstable elements from the roof on the town’s main church, La Parroquial de la Encarnación.

Councilor Francisco Robles explained that on the night of Monday the 30th pieces of masonry had fallen through into the atrium with the noise provoked awakening neighbors.

As at that time of the morning not even the Holy Spirit was in the building, nobody was hurt.

“Because of this, we called in the fire service to secure or remove any loose masonry up on the roof,” explained the councilor.

Once they were given access to the church roof, they saw that there were other elements (pillar ornaments) that were in danger of becoming dislodged, so they were removed.

