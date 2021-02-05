Church Racism is a sin, the leadership of the Helsinki Parish Association condemns

“We think it’s important to say things in public,” explains Pastor Kari Kanala.

Opinion climate Concerned about the intensification, the leadership of the Helsinki Parish Association condemns racism as a sin On the website of the Church and City magazine.

The opinion paper has been signed by the chairman of the pastor meeting Kari Kanala From the Pauline Congregation, President of the Joint Church Council Hanna Mithiku, President of the Joint Church Council Jukka Pakarinen, Group Manager Juha Rintamäki and Judge Marja Heltelä.

The signatories are concerned about the growing racist speech, of which they cite as an example the Blue-Black Movement, which seeks to be a party. In an interview with Church and City magazine Chairman of the Blue and Black Movement Tuukka Kuru says the movement welcomes the Lutheran and Orthodox Church. However, he criticized the church for excessive equality and promoting multiculturalism.

Kanalan according to Kuru, the interview spurred a heated debate on racism in the congregation. Among the pastors, it had already been thought about how to tell people that the church is a safe space for everyone.

“The interview opened our eyes more,” Kanala characterizes.

Although the joint opinion paper sought to condemn racism as a sin, congregations have already considered how to address racist speech.

In the Pauline-led Pauline Church, workers have been trained to face and address racist speech in a variety of situations. For example, detention camps want to ensure that everyone can be themselves and not be bullied.

“We know that in some, top opinions get the most attention. From the book of Proverbs in the Bible, it is worth remembering this: ‘Deep as the sea is a thoughtful speech,’ ”Kanala ponders.

Opinion writing according to the church in Helsinki strives for equality and equality.

The Church wants to address the causes of racism and hate speech as well and help discuss them. It is important to note that racism is not the cause of its target.

Christianity is a religion of peace and grace, while racism destroys us all, the opinion paper says.

“We think it’s important to say things in public. That is why we considered it necessary to write an opinion, ”says Kanala.