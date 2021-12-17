Church Preliminary estimate: 66.6 percent of Finns belong to the church at the end of the year

The number of people who have left the church this year is estimated at about 54,000.

Finland Evangelical Lutheran Church will have nearly 3.7 million members by the end of 2021, says Church Research Center. In this case, the members of the Church make up about 66.6 percent of the population.

A year earlier, 67.7 percent of the population belonged to the church.

The number of people who have left the church this year is estimated at about 54,000. The number has increased from last year, when there were about 48,000 people who left.

Paul parish pastor Kari Kanala comments on an assessment resembling the number of the beast On Twitter.

“I wouldn’t draw any sudden conclusions from the chapter,” he jokes.

Church membership numbers are affected by the number of people who joined the church, resigned, were baptized under the age of 1, and died during the year.

The number of people who have joined the church is expected to rise to 20,000, compared to about 16,000 to 17,000 a year before Korona.

This year, a lot of those under the age of 1 who were first registered in the population register and later baptized into the church were recorded. Due to the corona epidemic, baptisms may have had to be moved, and baptism has also been postponed.

The number of people baptized into the church this year is estimated at about 26,000, compared to about 24,900 children under the age of one last year. The slight increase in birth rates has contributed to the number of baptisms, the church’s press release estimates.

This year, more children and young people aged 1–17 also joined the church. By the end of November, about 1,600 youth were baptized into the church.

The number of deaths is expected to remain at last year’s level of about 45,000.