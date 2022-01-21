Church, pedophile priests: “5% of the world’s priests are abusers”

The dossier from the Germany on the cases of pedophilia of priests covered by Pope Ratzingerwhen he was archbishop of Munichshocked the world of church and not only. The Dad emeritus Benetto XVI was taken by surprise and in a moment of weakness, while by now he is struggling to speak and goes out more and more rarely for the little walks he was used to taking near the Fountain of the Kite. There is a report – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of approx two thousand pages relating abuse which would have been committed in the diocese of Munich between 1945 and 2019. And four hundred pages would be about the period in which Ratzinger he was archbishop of the city from 1977 to 1982. There is on the dossier the shadow of the tensions between the two Churchesthe torpedo would have departed from Bergoglian Vatican.

The loyalists of Pope francesco – reports the Press – push for light to be shed on all cases of abuse within the Holy See. For the president of the father child protection center Hans Hollznervery close to Bergoglio the numbers are impressive: “3-5% of priests are abusers“. But in the church – continues the Corriere – there seems to be the inability to develop a strategy that prevents accusations, and demonstrates a willingness to move on. On this, neither the papacy of Francis nor that of Benedict XVI they managed to show real progress. The Church finds herself, once again, a “global defendant”: even with Ratzinger forced to defend himself from slanderous accusations.

Pope Francis: firm decision in defending victims of abuse

“The Church, with the help of God, is carrying out with firm determination the commitment to do justice to the victims of abuses committed by its members, applying the canonical legislation provided for with particular attention and rigor”. Pope Francis said this when he received the participants in the plenary assembly of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. “In this light, I recently proceeded to update the Norms on crimes reserved for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, with the desire to make judicial action more effective”, he added, “This alone cannot be enough to stem the phenomenon, but it constitutes a necessary step to restore justice, repair the scandal, amend the offender “.

