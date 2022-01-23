Federico Chiesa underwent surgery in Innsbruck for the reconstruction of the cruciate ligament of his left knee. The operation took place at the Hochrum clinic and was performed by Professor Christian Fink, the same who in recent years has personally dealt with the injuries of Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral and Nicolò Zaniolo. Thus begins the countdown for recovery, expected after a rehabilitation period of about seven months.

WORLD GOAL

–

Chiesa was injured during the Roma-Juve match last January 9th. The tests at J Medical the next day had simply confirmed the bad feelings. The surgery, which was scheduled for earlier this week, was then rescheduled due to a feverish attack on the player, supported by the club’s medical staff led by Dr. Stefanini. Fifteen days after the bad evening at the Olimpico, Chiesa clears the injury and starts counting for his return: he will be back available next season, hoping to find in time the conditions for the eventual World Cup that in the meantime his team mates. they will have to conquer without him.