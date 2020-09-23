The Central Court of Novosibirsk has arrested the leaders of the religious association “Church of the Last Testament” Sergei Torop, Vladimir Vedernikov and Vadim Redkin for two months, reports TASS…

It is noted that they are accused of creating a religious association whose activities were accompanied by violence against people. They will remain in prison until November 22.

After the announcement of the court’s decision, Redkin stated that he did not consider himself guilty, and for two years of investigation in the Vissarion community he had not been subjected to any investigative measures.

On the eve it became known about the detention of the leaders of the religious organization “Church of the Last Testament” in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. According to investigators, Torop, Redkin and Vedernikov attracted money from citizens in order to generate income from religious activities. In addition, they used psychological violence, as a result of the prolonged exposure to which some of the followers were seriously injured.

A video of the moment of the arrest was also posted online. At present, investigators are conducting searches and an investigation is underway.

After the arrest, Torop stated that he did not admit his guilt.

Recall that Torop is a former police officer. In 1991, he created the Church of the Last Testament community in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, proclaiming himself the Son of God “Christ” under the name Vissarion. Today, more than a thousand of his followers live in the community. It is known that Redkin is Torop’s assistant, and Vedernikov is considered the head of a private school where children of community members study.