36-year-old ‘queer priest’ talks about being transgender | Photo: Youtube reproduction

Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old priest, father of three and self-described “non-binary transgender” from the Church of England Diocese of Liverpool, attends schools and assemblies across the region in an attempt to be a visual representation in the community with the hope of inspire people, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The priest revealed that he was born into a “strongly religious home, where being gay was considered sinful”. Allison also said that she once had beliefs that were “very traditional and very conservative”, but tells how that all changed seven years ago, with the discovery of the term “queer”, which refers to those whose gender identity or sexual orientation does not correspond to established ideas about sexuality and gender, especially to heterosexual norms.

“I was sitting there in the middle of the night when I realized that maybe I needed to turn my life upside down. It was a deepening spiritual experience, I correctly felt that God was guiding me in this new truth about myself”, added the priest. Now he visits schools as a way to show kids that “it’s okay to transition gender”.

In his speeches, the queer priest talks about interpretations of the Bible. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them,” reads the verse, which Allison maintains expresses “maleness for femaleness” rather than male and female.