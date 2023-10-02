A tragedy shook the municipality of Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, (Mexico), when the roof of the Santa Cruz parish collapsed during a community baptism mass, leaving an official death toll of at least ten people and more than 20 injured.

This was the moment of the collapse

The tragic event occurred on Sunday, around 2:18 pm (local time), in the church located at the intersections of Chihuahua and Nuevo León streets, in the Unidad Nacional neighborhood of Ciudad Madero. At that time, numerous faithful gathered inside the Catholic Church to celebrate mass.

According to the report provided by the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson, the collapse occurred when there were still a considerable number of people in the religious premises.

A security camera installed in a nearby home recorded the exact moment the structure abruptly collapsed.

Maneuvers continue to remove debris

The debris removal work at the Ciudad Madero Church continues this Monday morningwith hundreds of people working hard to free the remains of cement left after the roof collapsed.

Men are performing difficult tasks, such as breaking concrete and manually removing debris, while others coordinate the machinery used in the operations. In addition, the presence of a large group of sailors, state guards, ministerial and military agents is observed, who are guarding the site.

This is how it dawned in the area where the Santa Cruz church is located in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, after the roof collapsed that left 10 people dead. Video: Roberto Aguilar pic.twitter.com/YFsJMi2Qag — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) October 2, 2023

From a distance, citizen volunteers join the rescue efforts, providing lunches and logistical support. TAlso, numerous reporters are present to cover the evolution of the work.

Debris removal work. Photo: Twitter: @lupitajuarez

The Agent of the Public Ministry in Ciudad Madero, Claudia Gámez, who coordinates the actions with the Sedena, Civil Protection, State Guard and the Navy, directs the operations and gives instructions to the workers.

In a statement, the responsible authorities assure that no more people have been found under the rubble, neither alive nor dead. However, they continue to work with caution in case the need arises to recover a body.

Before and after photos. Photo: Twitter: @ Porqueestendecia / Google Photos

The official death toll still remains at 10 people, including 3 minors, 2 men and 5 women, according to the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson’s Office.

As for the injured, it is reported that 23 of them remain hospitalized, with two in serious condition. The authorities are committed to continuing operations with the utmost care and attention to ensure the safety of all people involved in the rescue effort.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by El Universal, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.



