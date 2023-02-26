Church members say Nicaragua bans processions

Nicaragua’s dictator, Daniel Ortega, in a speech | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega’s regime is banning processions through the country’s streets. The information was published by the Nicaraguan newspaper The Press and is credited to sources in the country’s Catholic Church.

“After the Ash Wednesday mass, the authorities (police) arrived to inform that there was no permission, for security reasons, to make the Cross,” said a member of a church in the country’s capital, Managua, according to the newspaper.

The Argentine news website infobae reported that a Nicaraguan bishop reported a ban on street processions.

According to the portal, the bishop of the diocese of León and Chinandega, Sócrates René Sandigo, said through an audio that the police authority only authorized the realization of the Via Crucis internally or in the atriums of the parishes, but not in the streets. The decision would have been taken “for security reasons”.

Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega sees the Catholic Church as a rival to the regime. Ortega considers, for example, that bishops and priests supported demonstrations that called for his departure in 2018. The protests were repressed with extreme violence, resulting in more than 300 deaths.

Last week, Ortega even classified the Church as a “mafia” and accused it of being undemocratic for not allowing the faithful to directly elect authorities such as the Pope, bishops and cardinals.