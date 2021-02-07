Church Mari Leppänen was ordained first bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku – “I think the church can be a bolder actor”

According to Leppänen, the church is not divided between women or men and between majorities or minorities. According to Leppänen, in matters of equality and non-discrimination, the church should be alongside people who have been overlooked.

In the church symbols and traditions have a strong meaning. A week ago he was the bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku Kaarlo Kalliala left the bishop ‘s staff used as one of the insignia on the altar, where it has since rested waiting for the next incumbent.

“Now you understand that it is part of a long history and many different traditions,” said to the BTI on Sunday the inauguration as the bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku and the bishop himself. Mari Leppänen.

However, he breaks traditions. Leppänen, 42, is the first woman to be named bishop of the archdiocese. In addition, she is Finland’s third female bishop.

Finland’s first female priests were ordained 32 years ago. Leppänen was ordained a priest in 2012, the first woman from the old-fashioned Lestadian. However, Leppänen withdrew from the movement as a result of the initiation, as Lestadianism does not accept female priesthood.

Priest at the time of the inauguration, Leppänen experienced people’s disapproval. This time, no similar burst has come.

“Surely a lot of people are thinking about it, but now there hasn’t been a need to face it. I’ve received a lot of encouragement, and the choice is clearly not many symbolically important, “said Leppänen.

Today, the majority of those ordained priests are women, and slightly less than half of the priests in office are women. Church there are so far few women in management positions.

“Often, these upheavals can eventually happen quite quickly. In fact, when I started as a diocesan dean, of which there are nine, there were no women there at the time. When I left, there were three of us there, ”Leppänen said.

Free the resilience of the thousands-year-old Christian church would no longer be in force, according to Leppänen.

“Sometimes the church has been a pioneer, and sometimes we have been the brakes of change,” Leppänen reflected.

In matters of equality and non-discrimination, the church’s message, according to Leppänen, should be that it is also alongside people who have been overlooked.

However, it is appropriate to ask whether the Church has acted in accordance with its own teachings. In the 2010s, debate in the church has been sparked by, for example, the Marriage Act, which allows same-sex couples to marry, as well as the ecclesiastical inauguration of same-sex couples.

According to Leppänen, the church is not divided between women or men and between majorities or minorities. He hopes to be the bishop of all.

“When equality is realized in the church or in Finnish society, then everyone is fine. At the same time, I want to emphasize that there is one church and that is the Church of Christ, ”Leppänen said.

In Finnish in society, the church is no longer in the same position of power as before, and that is not a bad thing, according to Leppänen.

“This requires us to have the ability to dialogue with those who think differently and believe differently. Not coming from above, but doing things together. I think the church can be a bolder player, ”Leppänen said.

Leppänen has worked as the Diocesan Dean of the Turku Archdiocese Judicial Chapter since 2019. He has a master’s degree in philosophy and theology.

The consecration of the Archbishop of the Archdiocese and the celebration fair were held in Turku Cathedral within the framework of corona restrictions. The inauguration was delivered by the Archbishop Tapio Luoma.