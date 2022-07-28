Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Church | Late Mäntylä announced at his wedding that he is neither a wife nor a woman – At work, he kept his gender a secret for a long time, and still some of his coworkers don’t even say hello at church

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Late Mäntylä is a priest of the rainbow people and a front fighter within the church. But there is also a long ongoing battle of our own to allow a person of the opposite sex to be a priest as well.

Pastor Laura Mäntylä was watching TV at home. It was April 2014, a few weeks before Eurovision. The Austrian representative suddenly started playing on the TV Conchita Wurst video.

Mantylä was confused. How could anyone be so amazing?

Conchita Wurst is a musician and drag artist whom the whole of Europe soon got to know not only as a Eurovision winner but also because of her looks. He appeared in heavy eye make-up, a sparkly dress – and a dark beard.

#Church #Late #Mäntylä #announced #wedding #wife #woman #work #gender #secret #long #time #coworkers #dont #church

See also  Defense Forces Lauri Markkanen, the “most expensive” conscript of all time, was elected to the Sports School
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Biden, Xi hold phone meeting amid Taiwan tensions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.