Church | In the church, on Christmas Eve, people gathered for Russia – “I wanted to fall off the pew”

In the parish of Ylöjärvi, kolehti was collected to be sent to Karelia, Russia.

Facebook The person who wrote to the Ylöpelinä group wonders why the Ylöjärvi parish sends collected funds to Russia. The author had participated in a devotional service at Ylöjärvi church on Christmas Eve.

“I wanted to fall off the pew when the priest said that the kolehti would be collected in Karelia, Russia,” he writes in his publication.

We asked the vicar of Ylöjärvi Ulla from Ruusukalliwhat it's all about.

Why was money collected for Russia at Ylöjärvi?

“We have had a friendship congregation in Kaukola in Karelia for decades. We have collected money there as well as for other friendship churches. When the war in Ukraine started, there was a plea from the bishops that such small and poor congregations would not be abandoned. We have acted accordingly.”

Has there been any feedback on raising money for Russia since the war started?

“It's not from our regular parishioners, because they know about this. Now someone had written in Ylöpölinä.”

Has the war affected how large sums the parishioners donate?

“I can't say about the sums. We also have a small contribution from budget funds there. However, I would think that it has not been affected because people have personal contacts with those who are helped.”

How can the money be delivered?

“The money goes through Inker's church. The delivery of the money is ensured by the local vicar.”

What does Kaukola parish do with the money?

“Now the money goes to help poor families with children and to support the church's children and family work.”