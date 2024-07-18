French Church in turmoil: Abbé Pierre accused of sexual harassment

One of the symbols of the French churchwho died in 2007, was indicted for sexual harassmentfollowing the complaints of seven women. The Abbé Pierrethe founding priest of the association Emmausagainst poverty and in aid of the homeless, is accused of abuses, which allegedly occurred between 1970 and 2005. The French Catholic daily newspaper La Croix revealed this following a report published by Emmaüs France and Emmaüs International. The accusations – reports Il Giornale – are serious against Abbé Pierre, considered an icon from the French also for his political commitment (he had been a partisan during the Resistance and subsequently a leading figure of the Popular Republican Movement).

In June 2023, – continues Il Giornale – a woman contacted officials from Emmaüs France claiming to have suffered harassment from Abbé Pierre in the late 1970s and early 1980swhen it was still underage. The woman said that the priest would caress her breast when she was a guest in her parents’ house. Later there would also be other sexual contacts. Once, returning from a trip to Italy, the priest would have kissed on the mouth in a “brutal and completely unexpected” way. In 2003, four years before his death, he apologized to her. Six other women report similar facts and on Church a new scandal breaks out.