Church Helsinki priest: “We rainbow priests are going to continue to inaugurate same-sex couples”

HS asked the three priests what thoughts arose from the Supreme Administrative Court’s decision that the sentencing chapter was entitled to issue a warning to the priest about the marriage of a gay couple.

Chapter may give a warning to the priest if he marries a same-sex couple. This was the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court (Supreme Administrative Court) in a ruling it announced on Friday.

According to the Supreme Court, the court chapter has the right to issue a warning to the priest who married the gay couple. By its decision, the Supreme Administrative Court annulled the decision of the Northern Finland Administrative Court, according to which the priest could not be issued a warning.

The Supreme Court stated that the Act on the Concept of Marriage and Inauguration of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland has not been amended since the amendment to the Marriage Act.

Read more: The Judicial Chapter may issue a warning to the priest about the marriage of a gay couple, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled

HS asked the three priests what thoughts the decision of the Supreme Court evoked in them.

“The decision was disappointing”

Helsinki-based pastor and cantor Samuli Korkalainen has inaugurated same-sex rainbow pairs.

Pastor Samuli Korkalainen from Helsinki­

“The decision was disappointing. However, that does not change anything. We rainbow priests are going to continue to inaugurate same-sex couples. After all, it is already outlined in the Diocese of Helsinki that priests are not punished for marrying couples.

The church has a big administrative problem. There are two different interpretations in the Church, one of which is that same-sex couples can be ordained and the other that they cannot be ordained.

Now both priests and parishioners are in an unequal position depending on where they live. It is an unsustainable situation that severely offends sexual and gender minorities.

Bishops are unable to take the Church forward in this matter. Hopefully a new church assembly would take care of it. The church could clearly decide that all couples be ordained. If priests are to be given freedom of conscience to refuse, a deadline should be given. Otherwise, this will continue indefinitely.

We rainbow priests are in solidarity with each other. No one needs to lose their job and livelihood because of this. We who are not at risk of punishment can handle the inauguration. The main thing is that every couple who asks to get married also gets it.

Since Friday’s decision, more priests have reported to the rainbow priests ’website and Facebook group, announcing that they are marrying people of the same sex. Quite a few reported that they had not previously wanted to give their name publicly on the list, but now want to sign up.

So if someone thought that the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court was a death blow to this matter, it was not, but the matter started to rise again.

“A clear and good decision”

Pastor of Noormarkku Parish Kari Penttisen according to marriage is a union between a man and a woman

Pastor Kari Penttinen from Noormarkku­

“The decision of the Supreme Court was very clear, concise and a good decision. Theologically, it was in line with the Church’s conception of marriage. I hope the decision will bring order to the internal workings of the church. That would not solo and, of course, will provoke.

Christian marriage is a covenant between a man and a woman. The supreme decision-maker of the church, the synod, has repeatedly confirmed it. In my opinion it is quite clear, and I am committed to theocracy. I think I am not allowed to go against the decisions of the Synod. If I do, I deserve punishment for it.

The Church’s conception of marriage has been resolved 2,000 years ago. We should be obedient to it and not act defiantly. Now a lot has gone into such “I think” theology, and everyone is doing what they want. It disintegrates the church and brings confusion and strife. The controversy within the church is sad.

In my own work, I haven’t had much to think about this issue, as surprisingly little of this issue is visible at the grassroots level. At least not here in the Noormarkku parish. It has not brought controversy or disagreement to the parish level.

“Again, different dioceses must not develop different practices, as in the case of women’s priesthood.”

Judge of Oulu Satu Saarinen has sat at meetings of the Diocesan Chapter of the Diocese of Oulu, where the warnings of priests who married gay couples have also been decided. Saarinen has left a dissenting opinion on the decisions.

Judge Satu Saarinen from Oulu­

“The message of the decision of the Supreme Court is that the church is an autonomous actor. The decision leaves the church to decide the wedding issue within itself. I hope this will speed things up. Otherwise, different practices will be formed again in different dioceses, as in the case of the female priesthood. In some dioceses, priests can be punished by doing the same as in a neighboring diocese.

That is not today’s employer policy. Not to mention the equality of the people. It is unsustainable for parishioners and workers to be in a different position depending on where they live.

The concept of marriage is decided by the church assembly, but bishops play a key role. They could send a clear message that a common approach needs to be found.

If we are a public actor in the marriage, and even if it would be right under the Freedom of Religion Act not to marry same-sex couples, it is neither morally acceptable nor sustainable. Especially when you look at it from the perspective of equality and charity.

This thing will not go away. There are an increasing number of priests who consecrate same-sex couples. People do not flee the church because of this, and are not in love or unwilling to marry, regardless of gender.

Same-sex couples the consecration I previously thought to wait a joint decision. Gradually, however, it begins to seem that things will change from below, if the church does not bend to it from above. People’s lives are here and now. ”