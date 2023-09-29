Church | Haaga’s congregation urged the government to be ashamed – A social media war broke out

A social media message criticizing the Haaga parish government has attracted widespread criticism. “The local congregation should not make party political statements,” says Helsinki bishop Teemu Laajasalo.

Helsinki Haaga’s parish is in the middle of a small society.

On Thursday, September 28, the congregation took a stand on its guest service X account Petteri Orpon (kok) to government policy.

The congregation quoted the Bible by writing that “To everyone who has, more will be given, but from him who does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him”. Behind it marked the source: Mt. 25:29.

The congregation added after this: “This word seems to come true in a dark way in government policy. It is ungodly to cut from the already low-income and disadvantaged.”

In connection with the article, there is a meme video, which can be interpreted as the congregation urging the government in English to be ashamed. “Shame on them”, it says.

The Hague the church’s X message sparked a heated debate, where the church was accused of meddling in party politics, which some people don’t think is desirable for the church.

Among other things, a member of parliament from the coalition took part in the discussion Hi Sammallahti.

“Perhaps you wise people will tell us how the sustainability gap will be taken care of if not with structural reforms? Shall we pray?” Sammallahti wrote.

After a few messages, the Haaga congregation wrote:

“Cutting out low-income earners is also stupid: all their surplus money goes directly to consumption, which in turn drives the economy. I believe that Finns would be ready to save if it were done fairly and taking into account people’s different situations,” the congregation wrote, among other things.

In the end, the congregation closed the possibility of commenting, because according to them, the discussion was inappropriate.

HS took contact the parish priest of Haaga Mari Mattsson and asked about the background of the social message.

Mattsson says that there are several updaters on the parish’s Twitter account. More precisely, he does not want to say who updates the Twitter account.

Is it according to the church’s instructions to take sides in party politics?

“The congregation takes care of the weakest and takes a stand on social issues. This has been done in Haaga parish for years. The congregation has previously taken a stand on, for example, government negotiations or if politics has targeted children and young people. The congregation sees what happens in everyday life and how politics affects a small person,” says Mattsson.

Vicar Mattsson says that there has been a discussion in the congregation after the messages.

“After the fact, we have reviewed how we succeeded and what should be refined in the future. When the message makes you think, it’s successful. The message is not directed against a person, organization or party. Of course, it can be read in many ways.”

Haaga’s parish has also received positive feedback about its communication.

“We have received feedback that the congregation is finally taking a stand. The congregation will continue to support the little person. Our messages are not inflammatory.”

Diocese of Helsinki bishop Teemu Laajasalo does not take a direct position on the activities of the congregation in Haaga. He says that the work of the church includes a discussion of values, and that sometimes such a discussion also sidesteps politics.

“However, the local congregation should not make party political statements,” says Laajasalo. “Party political statements by individual employees must be made with their own name and face.”

The church has employees, trust workers and parishioners from every party, says Laajasalo.

“That’s why the message must be unequivocally that the church is for everyone. Everyone fits in. Since this is the case, the church’s task is also to build reconciliation and understanding among those who disagree.”

According to Laajasalo, public discussions or arguments always appear in the feedback.

“The feedback is both good and bad.”

Read more: The Helsinki priest’s surprising opening: The church can rise to a completely new prosperity precisely because of the huge loss of members