Church fire | These questions are open in the Rautjärvi fires – The police will provide more information live at 1 p.m.

There are currently more questions than answers about the Rautjärvi fires. The police plan to provide more information about the fires at 1 p.m.

Police has been silent about the progress of the investigation into the Sunday fires in Rautjärvi. Rautjärvi church was cleared on Monday, and there is no longer any danger of the fire spreading.

Director General of the Southeastern Finland Police, Crime Commissioner Harri Horttanainen told HS on the morning of Boxing Day that the preliminary investigation is in the early stages. According to Horttanainen, not even a director of investigation has been named for the case yet.

“The appointment of the head of the investigation is also influenced by the group to which the case belongs. It will become clear when the crime titles are specified,” says Horttanainen.

After the interview, the Southeastern Finland Police Department said that they will hold a press conference at the main police station in Kouvola at 1 p.m. HS shows the event broadcast by Ilta-Sanomi live in this article.

in Rautjärvi In South Karelia, on Christmas day, first an old wooden church and later a residential building about 30 kilometers away on Torsantie burned down.

In connection with the investigation of the cause of the fire, a body was found in the area of ​​the property.

Police has said that he is investigating the Rautjärvi church fire as a gross act of vandalism. On the evening of Christmas Day, the police announced that they would find out if the fires are connected to each other.

Horttanainen does not want to comment on whether the deceased found on the lot of the burnt residential building on Torsantie has been identified.

“The director of the investigation will inform about this in due course.”

HS reviews which questions are still open in the cases:

Rautjärvi church burned to the ground on Sunday.

Was burning the church arson?

The Rautjärvi church was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out on Christmas morning. The emergency center received a report about the fire at around nine thirty on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in the middle of the service, but no one was injured. There were about 30–40 people in the church when the fire broke out.

The fire was noticed by the parish priest Timo Kälviäinen in the middle of the sermon, when smoke and flames were visible from the main entrance of the church.

According to the police, indications of a possible crime have been found at the scene. However, the criminal charges may become more specific as the investigation progresses. The preliminary investigation is now underway.

How and where did the church fire start?

On Sunday, the South Karelia rescue service did not know exactly where the fire started.

“When the first rescue unit arrived, the church was completely on fire. The fire was at its strongest near the main entrance and the bell tower,” said the fire marshal on duty in South Karelia. Petri Pätilä for HS on Sunday.

What was the purpose of the ropes seen in front of the doors?

The people attending the service and the church staff were able to be evacuated quickly. The exit from the church was peaceful and without panic, but those who were rescued from the church have said that there were strings strung in front of the church doors.

Among other things, the strings were discovered by a retired vicar who attended the service Kari Luumi.

“It is a matter for the police to investigate this, but strings were strung in front of the two doors to block the exit. Strings had been pulled both in front of the sacristy door and on the side where there is a handicap strip, in front of the doors so you can’t get out,” Luumi told HS on Sunday.

“The strings were outside. Now this is what makes this doubly worse, that I think it is arson or attempted arson,” Luumi commented.

Also the on-duty fire marshal of the South Karelia rescue service Petri Pätilä said he heard about the ropes from those present. However, Pätilä himself did not notice the ropes.

“It is quite believable that they told about the ropes, but the function of the ropes is not clear,” Pätilä told HS on Sunday.

The police have not commented on the ropes.

Rautjärvi’s wooden church was in open flames on Sunday morning. On the right, the church in June.

Who wanted to burn down the church?

Rautjärvi’s wooden church, completed in 1881, was historically valuable. An architect from Vyborg by AJ Jansson the cross church with a gable tower designed by him was protected.

The church also had old and valuable objects such as Eero Lehikoinen painted altarpiece and crystal chandeliers. Some of the valuables destroyed in the fire had been brought from Karelia, which remained behind the border.

The church also had emotional value for many parishioners.

Rautjärvi’s two previous churches have also been destroyed in fires, the first in the 1740s and the second in 1872.

Are the Torsantie fire and the church fire connected?

The rescue service was alerted about the building fire on Torsantie at 10:20 on Sunday morning, i.e. a couple of hours after the fire that broke out in the Rautjärvi church.

Chief on duty of the South Karelia rescue service Kalle Lantta told HS on Sunday that the main building and a few smaller buildings were destroyed in the fire. The fire was reported by a bystander several kilometers away who had noticed smoke and flames.

When the rescue service arrived at the scene, its task was to ensure that the fire did not spread.

So far, there is no information on the cause of the fire, or at least it has not been made public.

One the police investigation is now that the fires in Rautjärvi are connected, which is why there is no danger of new fires.

However, the police have emphasized that all lines of inquiry are still open.

Harri Horttanainen commented again on Boxing Day to HS that “there is no acute danger”.

How does the burgundy Opel Astra relate to the case?

The police have requested observations about the 2020 burgundy hatchback Opel Astra possibly connected to the fires. Sightings have been requested during Christmas from the Rautjärvi and Imatra areas.

