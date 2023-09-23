Church | Finnish priest ordained in St. Petersburg: I ​​separate the church and politics

Theologian Jarkko Haapanen was ordained a priest at Inkeri Church in St. Petersburg, because the church called. “I separate church and politics,” he says of his priestly ordination, which has caused concern in Finland.

Theological Master of Arts Jarkko Haapanen was ordained at the beginning of September as a priest at Inkeri Church in St. Petersburg, although his main work is in Finland. At the same time, four other men who work in organizations of the Lutheran Church of Finland received priestly ordination.

Contrary to the wishes of the Lutheran Church of Finland, Inker’s church ordains people who work mainly in Finland as priests. Archbishop Tapio Luoma rate for HSthat the activities of Inker’s church are dividing the Lutheran Church of Finland.

However, according to Haapanen, it is not a rebellion.

“This is not a position towards the Church of Finland.”

Hapanen says that he has not applied for priestly ordination in Finland, because he started working at the Institute of Missions immediately after graduation. He is the head of the school’s bible line.

“Another reason is the hardening of the church’s position towards masters of theology, who have a traditional view of office. This has to do with female priesthood.”

The Lutheran Church of Finland has ordained women as priests since 1988. It also does not consider same-sex sexual relations to be a sin like the Inker Church.

Haapanen says that he finds the message of the Lutheran Church of Finland to be repulsive. He says that he has cooperated with the Inker Church for a long time and respects it.

“Inker’s church has the same values ​​as myself.”

in Finland suspicions have arisen that the Russian state may use the Inker Church to cause confusion within the Finnish Lutheran Church.

“I have no doubts,” says Haapanen.

Nor did Russia’s large-scale attack against Ukraine change his opinion.

“The process started much earlier. I was ordained as a deacon of Inker Church in 2019.”

If there hadn’t been a corona pandemic, priestly ordination would have followed in a couple of years, according to Haapanen’s estimate. Deacons have a probationary period at Inker’s church, he says.

Hapanen does not want to take a position on the operational possibilities of the Church of Inker in the totalitarian Russian society.

“I’m not the right person to answer what the church’s position is there. Inker’s church is allowed to function.”

Even after his priestly ordination, Haapanen continues his main work in Finland, but teaches remotely at a theological institute in Russia through an interpreter.

“I separate church activities and politics. The Church of Inker has called me to spiritual work, and I want to be obedient to it.”