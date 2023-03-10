The blue returned to the field for the final but closed by playing from a standstill. Relapse of Alex Sandro, out with Sampdoria. Anxiety in the final for Di Maria who in the meantime says: “A bit of a nuisance playing many games”

Minute 67, while Massimiliano Allegri goes to embrace Dusan Vlahovic who is leaving completely satisfied with his game, Federico Chiesa enters the field with the duties of first striker, in front of Di Maria. Minute 81, after a worried gesticulation of a handful of seconds before Chiesa makes it clear that he can’t make it and collapses on the grass: calling for the intervention of the doctors while the blue betrays great concern for the ‘injury. In the 83rd minute, Chiesa returns and closes the game on the pitch, also because Allegri has run out of substitution slots: he ends up as a central forward leaving it to Kean to run on the wing, so as to force the race as little as possible, a revised and corrected version of the practice put the casualty on the wing. See also "We are in the Church": priest scolds faithful Catholics for dancing inside the Cathedral of León

The injury — “He felt a nuisance, which we will have to evaluate. I think it’s nothing serious, we all hope so”, Massimiliano Allegri said to the TV microphones at the end of the game, who then added in the conference: “Let’s see tomorrow, because at the moment we can’t know anything” . The coach had kept the blue on the bench at the start knowing that he doesn’t have 90 minutes left: “We have an important match today, then another one on Sunday”. In addition to Chiesa’s shaken gaze – and it is normal for someone who has suffered from that injury that he has talked about at length in recent weeks for the release of the documentary – the area of ​​the injury was also worrying, which made it natural to fear the worse: ice spray just below right knee. Having seen him return to the field, rather than having his teammates finish in ten, could mean something. That he actually closed while stationary could mean something else. The reality is that, in addition to Allegri’s words, only the tests in the next few hours will be able to give a clear picture, predictably in the morning of the day-after at J Medical. See also Juve, with Atalanta the night of anger and pride. On the judges and then on the pitch

Alex Sandro stops — Traffic at the Juventus health center is expected. Already in the first half Allegri had been forced to make a substitution by the stoppage of Alex Sandro, who had gone out for Roma in the middle of the game with a muscle strain which in the light of the instrumental tests did not result in any injury. To the point that after four days, Allegri believed that there were no problems in making him start with Freiburg, although it seemed it was Rugani’s day. Now, however, the Brazilian risks being stopped, seeing not only Sampdoria at risk on Sunday but also his return to Germany in a week’s time: “He certainly won’t be there on Sunday and most likely next week,” said Allegri at the end of the game.

Di Maria worries — It’s not an injury, just a matter of autonomy, but still linked to physical reasons for Fabio Miretti’s exit at half-time, who returned to the starting line-up for the first time in two months, but lasted for a while. But above all what was worrying was in the last minutes of the game seeing Angel Di Maria bend over touching his left adductor and inner thigh: “Yes, a bit of discomfort, normal fatigue, we are playing many games”, said Fideo, chasing away the ghosts that appeared by seeing a gesture similar to that of the first day with Sassuolo. His statements are an element, the complete picture will be given in the next few hours. See also Do they catch them confessed? Church monitors its believers with an app

