Church | Conservative Finns attended a priest’s ordination in St. Petersburg: “Russia is creating a shadow church in Finland”

Finnish opponents of women’s priestly ordination were ordained as priests in St. Petersburg. According to Archbishop Tapio Luoma, it creates division in the Finnish Lutheran Church. At the same time, the question has arisen about how Russia affects the background.

Organ played in St. Mary’s Church in St. Petersburg, when Finnish men were ordained as priests on Sunday, September 3.

The Church of Inker in Russia continues to ordain Finnish opponents of women’s priesthood as deacons and priests despite the war and the criticism of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church.

This has raised suspicions that the Russian state can use the Church of Inker as a tool to increase disunity in the Lutheran Church of Finland.

“Russia is creating a Lutheran shadow church in Finland,” wrote the docent of theology Niko Huttunen from the University of Helsinki recently on his blog.

University researcher Heta Hurskainen The theology department of the University of Eastern Finland, on the other hand, warned Must read– in the online publication about the entanglement of some Finnish broadcast organizations as a tool of Russian political power.

Finland Archbishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Tapio Luoma commented on the situation by telephone from Krakow from the General Assembly of the Lutheran World Federation.

“There is no evidence of Russia’s influence activities, but taking into account the current situation in Russia, the question has arisen.”

The Russian Orthodox Church visibly supports the attack on Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill’s according to which the war is fought for traditional values ​​and against the West’s “gay parades”, i.e. Pride parades.

Lutheran minority churches are not free in their activities in Russia, Archbishop Luoma says.

“Although the Inker Church does not serve the Russian state, it is under Russian influence. In the same way, it talks about values ​​and, among other things, about sexual minorities.”

Russia presents itself as a global champion of conservative values, while the Finnish Lutheran Church is counted in the Western world, which is more or less corrupted, Luoma estimates.

He criticizes Inker’s church for the fact that the internal opposition of the Finnish Lutheran Church has opened a parallel channel to priestly ordinations.

“It threatens mutual trust and solidarity.”

According to Archbishop Tapio Luoma, the Inkeri church in St. Petersburg feeds the internal opposition of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland with its priestly ordinations.

I’m inking the church has ordained nearly sixty Finnish priests and deacons in thirty years, a significant number of them in the last ten years.

Even before the war, the Finnish Lutheran Church considered it a problem that those who received ordination mainly worked in ecclesiastical organizations in Finland.

“Few of them work permanently in Russia. They visit and say they give remote lectures,” says Luoma.

In September, those ordained as priests of Inkeri Church work in key positions in the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran People’s Mission and the Finnish Lutheran Evangelical Association. The team includes the principal, vice principal, editor-in-chief and line manager.

“Through its activities, the Inker Church interferes in the affairs of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland in an effort to limit its right to self-determination. It creates division within the church,” says Luoma.

The freshest the priests were ordained in St. Petersburg on the same Sunday when the bishop of the Mikkeli Diocese, which is responsible for the Eastern relations of the Lutheran Church in Finland, was consecrated Mari Parkkinen. The representatives of Inkeri Church did not participate in the event in Mikkeli.

Video service Youtuben from the recording from St. Petersburg, it can be seen that the audience for the priestly ordination of Finnish men consisted mainly of older women. Bishop Ivan Laptev ordained priests in Russian, but the speech was interpreted into Finnish.

Priests ordained in Inkeri Church can, in individual cases, baptize, bury or take care of other ecclesiastical services in Finland. For that, they need the permission of the local vicar. In any case, priestly ordination increases the prestige of men in certain organizations of the Lutheran Church.

The priests of Inkeri Church have the support of their Finnish mission societies behind them. Director of the National Broadcasting Service Daniel Nummela assisted in the ceremony in St. Petersburg.

“At the same time that the Inker church has requested teaching and preaching support, we are also getting more employees who have the position of priest. This is beneficial for both Inker’s church and organizations,” Nummela said Homelandfor the magazine.

St. Mary’s Church is located in the center of St. Petersburg, next to Suomitalo.

It’s about was about the first ordination of Finnish priests in Inker Church after Russia started a large-scale war against Ukraine more than a year and a half ago.

When Bishop Laptev of the Church of Inker had ordained a number of Finnish deacons in 2020, Archbishop Luoma expressed the wish that he would not ordain Finns who work primarily in Finland as deacons and priests. Now he criticizes Laptev for breaking the agreement.

“The Church of Inkeri would hardly approve if we sent priests there and did not respect the decisions of the Church of Inkeri.”

The Church of Inker was originally founded in the 17th century in the areas inhabited by the Inker people. The operation became difficult during the Soviet Union and revived after its dissolution.

In addition to Inker Church, there is another Lutheran church of German origin operating in Russia. Its archbishop Dietrich Brauer fled the country with his family last year after criticizing the Russian war in his sermon.

There are some small churches separated from the Lutheran Church in Finland. For example, the Mission Diocese has separated into its own denomination due to women’s priestly ordinations.

A priest from a mission diocese cannot, even in an individual case, get the rights of a priest in the Finnish Lutheran Church.

Archbishop Luoma says he will do everything he can so that the conflict does not lead to a split in the Lutheran Church of Finland.

“It is difficult to come up with a solution.”

According to him, the Lutheran Church of Finland can consider such a solution that it does not renew its cooperation agreement with the Church of Inker.

Finally, Luoma would like to make a wish:

“I hope that men who want to work as priests in Finland within the scope of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church would not seek ordination from a foreign church. It is questionable whether someone ordained as a priest in a foreign church commits to our church’s concept of office, according to which the office of priest is not tied to a certain gender.”