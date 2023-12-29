Church | Congregations send grants to Russia, which attracted the attention of the intelligence service – This is how the grants are justified

Last year, more than 48,000 euros were collected for the Church of Inker and the Russian friendship congregations. The churches in Pirkanmaa tell why they send money to the churches in Russia.

In the Ylöjärvi congregation's Christmas Eve devotional, kolehti was collected for the Kaukola congregation in Russia. The object aroused wonder.

Minna Ala-Heikkilä Aamulehti

20:56

Many Finnish Lutheran congregations are collecting firewood for congregations in Russia. The church government even orders or recommends them to do so.

During the Christmas holidays, there was a surprise Aamulehti's news about the fact that in Ylöjärvi parish's Christmas Eve devotion, they collected kolehti on the Karelian peninsula of Russia in Kaukola parish, despite the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia.