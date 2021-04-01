Church Church expenses have been echoing in empty halls for a year now, and there will be no change at Easter – “Let’s use the imagination to get in the mood”

More people attend the worship services online than previously arrived at the church. The number of applicants has also grown, and many find it easier to open online or over the phone than face-to-face.

Church has experienced an unprecedented upheaval of practices during the Korona period. On Easter morning at Vartiokylä Church in Helsinki, this can be seen in the way that the office of the church people is handled by plush toys.

Plush toys have been allowed to be brought along for a week and are filmed on a church bench as family worship is streamed online.

Church spending has been echoing in empty halls for a year now across the country, and there will be no change at Easter.

“It’s hollow and weird,” says the pastor of Vartiokylä Jukka Pakarinen.

“When you look at the camera and imagine that the church people are there, you can use your imagination to get in the mood.”

In principle According to Pakarinen, the number of visitors to services has increased.

“It’s been bigger in webcasts than what has previously physically come to the scene. But we don’t know how long they will stay online. ”

People’s longing for the church, on the other hand, is known. Even the buttocks are constantly asked when the doors open.

Because the church is closed, contacts come through the network and by phone. Their number in the Pakarinen parish has tripled over the past year. The Vartiokylä parish includes Puotila and Itäkeskus, among others.

“The need for help is great. There are many contacts and there are many reasons for them. Financial support is needed, as is discussion assistance. For example, a deacon may be the only contact for an elderly person. ”

Church Last year, the total amount of grants awarded through diaconia increased to EUR 8.4 million from EUR 6.6 million in the previous year. The number of food bags distributed also doubled.

In all, the church’s diaconal workers encountered more than 566,000 people last year, more than a third more than the previous year. Two of the three appointments were online or over the phone.

Church diaconia development expert Airi Raitaranta considers the change to be significant.

“The telephone has been found in diaconia as a whole new tool. People are playing more and more, and some are also better able to talk and open up on the phone than face-to-face, ”says Raitaranta.

He recalls that the goal of diaconia is to be the place of the lowest possible threshold for access to aid. During the corona era, it has been more and more like that.

“We have stopped at the real need and distress of people. What has been needed has been done, not what has always been done. ”

Exception time has, according to Raitaranta, broken the existing structures of the church.

“Now is the time to take advantage of this fracture. It’s time to ask how no one would be left out, and find the hidden ones quiet. Diaconia has a place in this discoverable work, ”he says.

According to Raitaranta, when economic and health issues are a priority in society, domestic violence, elder abuse and the fatigue of carers, as well as the loneliness of young people, can be hidden.

About diaconia most financial assistance was sought last year. Other common reasons for the encounters were health and illness issues as well as interpersonal relationships.

“That, too, is an important message that there doesn’t have to be a lack of money to seek help. There are many types of needs. Time creates so much insecurity at the moment, ”Raitaranta reminds.

Older people were encountered more than before – every third encounter was with people over 70 years of age. There were nearly four out of five encounters with someone outside of work.

“The most common life situation where help is sought from diaconia is retirement or a long period of illness. Unemployed and laid off come after that. Diakonia also has people who work, but there are fewer of them, ”says Raitaranta.

Church has been able to help financially more than before, as savings have come from the cancellation of events, excursions and camps, and the slowdown in worker mobility. The congregations have also received grants for relief work from the state.

With the corona crisis, co-operation between municipalities, parishes and organizations has intensified.

“It’s often about the same people in need, so it’s worth joining forces. There has already been co-operation, for example, in the distribution of losing food and calling the elderly. ”

Pakarinen is grateful that the church’s message remains the same in the midst of the crisis. Evening for dinner is available in many places when you book a private time.

The heaviest According to Pastor Jukka Pakarinen, the number of participants in family celebrations has been limited to six. Especially at funerals, it may have caused damage and even prevented mourning work from starting.

According to Pakarinen, hardly anyone will miss the remote meetings of penitentiary schools. Likewise, at baptisms and weddings, there is a desire to return to normal soon.

“Summer Saturdays are full of inaugurations. A lot is asked about the number of guests, but no one can answer it yet, ”says Pakarinen.