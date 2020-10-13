Carlo Acutis, nicknamed the “cyber-apostle” or the “geek of Jesus”, died in 2006 from a devastating leukemia at the age of 15. He is the first “millennial” to be beatified by the Catholic Church. Born into a family that was not very practicing, he was inhabited by faith and the desire to broadcast it on the net. In 2019, Pope Francis quoted in a text intended for young people a recommendation from Carlo Acutis to his generation: “All men are born as originals, but many die like photocopies, don’t let that happen to you!”

“The young people were a little tired of a pastoral ministry perhaps not in phase with the time in spite of a lot of efforts”, supposes Father Enzo Fortunato, press officer of the Convent of Assisi. A miracle that occurred in 2013 would be at the origin of the beatification of Carlo Acutis. A Brazilian child suffering from a serious illness was reportedly saved without a medical operation after his family urged Carlo to intervene. If a second miracle were to be attributed to him, the Church would consider appointing him patron saint of Internet users.