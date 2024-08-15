Mexico City.- The Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM) called on electoral authorities to act responsibly and without government pressure to avoid an “unfair overrepresentation of some political forces” in Congress.

In a statement, the Bishops addressed the members of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF), to whom they asked for consistency when officially appointing the deputies by proportional representation, after the vote of June 2, 2024.

“It is essential that both the ‘letter’ and ‘spirit’ of the laws be respected in this process. This means avoiding an unfair over-representation of some political forces. Let us remember that the Constitution has established a balance between the legislators of the different parties and coalitions, and this balance must be honoured and maintained,” they stated.

The federal government and its members were asked to “refrain from any type of intervention or pressure on the electoral authorities in the pending decisions,” noting that the fundamental principles of equity and democratic impartiality require that no government entity act as judge and party in this process considered vital for democracy.

“Preserving the autonomy of electoral institutions is essential to maintaining citizen confidence and the legitimacy of our democratic system. Only by adhering to these principles can we ensure that justice prevails in our electoral process, laying the foundations for a Congress for all Mexicans,” said the CEM headed by the Archbishop of Monterrey, Rogelio Cabrera López.

Meanwhile, they urged political parties to act in a coherent manner to guarantee a healthy democratic coexistence among the diverse voices, and citizens to unite forces and wills around democracy, and to remain attentive to the formation of a Congress that “faithfully reflects” the plurality of society.

“This active and responsible participation of all Mexicans is what will strengthen our Legislative Branch as a true democratic bastion, where every citizen, regardless of their political affiliation, can feel genuinely represented and heard.

“We trust that the electoral authorities, in the exercise of their powers, will ensure a balanced representation that respects both ‘majorities’ and ‘minorities’, thus avoiding any distortion that could affect the integrity of our democracy. A truly representative Congress must be a mirror of the diversity of voices and the will expressed by the Mexican people at the polls,” insisted the CEM.